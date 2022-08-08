Morning brief: Heavy rainfall, flash floods likely in parts of India

Here's today's top news. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IMD warns of heavy rainfall, flash floods in central India, west coast

Heavy rainfall of more than 200mm is likely in the next 3-4 days over parts of central India and the west coast, which could lead to flash floods at several locations, warned IMD on Sunday. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Ashok Gehlot Nirbhaya case remark sparks outrage, aide cites ‘data’

Alleging that Gehlot’s comment was “distorted” by the “BJP IT cell”, Shashikant Sharma, OSD (officer on special duty) to the chief minister, cited a report to back up the Congress leader’s remark. Read More.

‘No talks if Russia holds referendums’: Zelensky on Ukraine war| Top points

In his latest video address, Zelensky said that Kyiv was holding fast to its position of yielding no territory to Russia and reiterated that they will “not give up anything that is theirs”. Read More.

India's T20I series win in West Indies

India recorded yet another one-sided 88-run win over West Indies to wrap up the five-match T20 International series by a 4-1 margin on Sunday. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra gives glimpses of daughter Malti Marie in new pics from their LA home

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her husband-singer Nick Jonas as they spent their weekend together at their Los Angeles home. See here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON