Priyanka Chopra gives glimpses of daughter Malti Marie in new pics from their LA home; dances in swimsuit. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her husband-singer Nick Jonas as they spent their weekend together at their Los Angeles home. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a picture giving a peek of their meal as they sat by their pool. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals Nick Jonas gives Malti a bath, changes diapers)

A table laden with snacks and beverages was seen in the photo. It also had several napkins and table mats. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Sundays with @sonahomenyc (heart eyes emoji)." Sona Home is Priyanka's Indian homeware line. In the next picture, Priyanka gave a close-up view of the table. Nick was seated near her as she clicked pictures. She wrote, "Look how stunning (star eyes, red heart, pleading face emojis) @sonahomenyc."

The third photo showed Malti's hand and a part of her feet with a cloth napkin resting on her lap as she joined her family for their meal. Posting the photo, Priyanka wrote, "MM approved (baby and red heart emojis) @sonahomenyc."

The next picture, a polaroid, showed Priyanka sitting on a chair inside the pool holding Malti as Nick sat next to them. Though Priyanka and Nick smiled for the photo, the actor edited and added a white heart emoji to cover Malti's face. Sharing it, Priyanka simply tagged Nick.

After spending time in the pool, Priyanka shared a video as she danced wearing her swimsuit. The actor stood inside her bathroom as she applied a product to her hair. Priyanka opted for a black and white bikini top and briefs and added a white-brown shrug. She also wore dark sunglasses. As she danced in the bathroom, Priyanka also laughed as she dropped some products on the floor. She made faces and grooved to a song as the clip ended.

Priyanka also shared a picture of herself as she posed near the pool. The actor also wore a cap as she gave a pose for the camera. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Sundaze (black and white heart emojis)." She geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California. Priyanka also shared a picture of herself.

Priyanka will be seen in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will also star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

