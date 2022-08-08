Watch: Rohit Sharma and co. steal the show with unexpected stunt after India's T20I series win in West Indies

India outwitted a deflated West Indies side to complete an 88-run victory in the final T20 International of a five-match series in Florida on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India, who hosted a rejigged batting order without their regular captain. India's rested players included captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya taking his place. The visiting side rode Iyer's 40-ball 64 which included eight fours and two sixes and Deepak Hooda's 38 off 25 to reach 188-7. In response, West Indies folded for just 100 as India wrapped up the T20 assignment with two wins in two matches, and a 4-1 series win over the Caribbean side.

On the bowling front, young leggie Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets for 16 runs in 2.4 overs. Axar Patel had 3-15 in three overs and Kuldeep Yadav 3-12 in four as Indian spinners flattened the home side. “We don’t feel we are playing in Miami but in some Indian city,” said stand-in captain Pandya while praising the atmosphere ahead of the game. “Fantastic to come abroad and get this support.”

But it was the post-match celebration that stole at the Broward County Stadium. Indian players hopped on a buggy for a victory lap around the venue. Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik also arrived at the medal ceremony in the vehicle. "Sharma, DK & Ashwin arrive to the medal presentation in style. Congratulations to @BCCI on the series win," wrote Windies Cricket.

Sharma, DK & Ashwin arrive to the medal presentation in style. Congratulations to @BCCI on the series win. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/HDwGkImaiT — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 7, 2022

#TeamIndia doing victory lap in a Buggy post game in Florida. Fans loved it.

🚗 : Rohit Sharma

P.S: Guest appearance of @PeterDellaPenna in this video sporting red hawaiian shirt and cowboy hat. Watch till the end. 😎 #WIvIND #Cricket @ImRo45 @DineshKarthik @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/X2XPZrA9eU — Santu Mehra Sikar 🅾?? (@SantuMehra51) August 8, 2022

While Iyer and Hooda made significant contributions, Hardik chipped in with 28 off 16, which helped India post an imposing total after being put in to bat. Axar then quickly removed makeshift opener Jason Holder (0), Shamarah Brooks (13) and Devon Thomas (10) with three arm balls, leaving West Indies tottering at 33-3.

The bilateral series came to an end with a lop-sided affair as West Indies were all out for 100 runs inside 16 overs. Bishnoi, who took four wickets for 16 runs in 2.4 overs, then snared his share of wickets, while Kuldeep plucked three including opposition skipper Nicholas Pooran. Axar got the player-of-the-match award.

"The kind of talent the players we have and the freedom we're getting, this is the New India. I can see players playing with freedom and not worrying about failing. And when you do that, you tend to do special things," said Hardik in the post-match presentation.

"I wanted to give Axar the ball early because he is used to bowling in the powerplay, he is capable of holding his own and then with the wrist spinners, I knew we could get the wickets. It's about how we can get better from here."

"We were just not good enough. We didn't learn from our mistakes. We just weren't up to the challenge, just didn't put enough partnerships. To come up against tough teams, we need to be good in execution," said West Indies captain Pooran.

