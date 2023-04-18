Morning brief: Himanta Sarma's 'thanks' to Punjab CM for Amritpal Singh crackdown, dig at Kejriwal; all the latest news

Himanta Sarma 'thanks' Punjab CM for Amritpal Singh crackdown, takes dig at Arvind Kejriwal

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for the action against fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. He, however…read more.

Parliamentary panel seeks action against OTT platforms violating norms

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology has asked the government to maintain a monthly record of the complaints against over-the-top (OTT) platforms and to identify those…read more.

Amid clashes, European Union ambassador to Sudan ‘attacked’ in home

The European Union ambassador to Sudan was attacked in his home in Khartoum on Monday, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said, as fighting between rival generals gripped the nation. "A few hours…read more.

Watch: The MS Dhoni blunder that nearly spelt CSK's doom against RCB in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) endured a tough eight-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash in Bengaluru on Monday. The action started with RCB skipper…read more.

5 warning signs that your relationship needs a digital detox

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In today's digithimanal age, it's easy to feel like technology is an essential part of our daily lives. From smartphones and social media to video calls and messaging apps, we rely heavily on digital communication to stay…read more.

Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant, shares pictures to make announcement. See here

Ileana D'Cruz has announced she is pregnant with her first child. The actor took to Instagram and shared two picture to make the announcement. She shared a picture of a baby romper with ‘And so the adventure…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON