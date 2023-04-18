5 warning signs that your relationship needs a digital detox

In today's digital age, it's easy to feel like technology is an essential part of our daily lives. From smartphones and social media to video calls and messaging apps, we rely heavily on digital communication to stay connected with our loved ones, especially in romantic relationships. However, it's important to recognize when technology is doing more harm than good, and when it's time to take a step back and disconnect for the sake of our relationship. Excessive reliance on digital devices can sometimes take a toll on our relationships, leading to issues such as lack of quality time, reduced intimacy, and increased distractions. That's why it's important to be mindful of our digital habits and recognize when our relationship might need a "digital detox." (Also read: 10 tips to identify and avoid toxic situationships in modern dating ) Excessive reliance on digital devices can sometimes take a toll on our relationships, leading to issues such as lack of quality time, reduced intimacy, and increased distractions.(freepik )

5 signs your relationship needs a digital detox:

Clinton Power, relationship counsellor and marriage therapist, shared in her recent Instagram post, five signs that indicate it might be time for you and your partner to take a step back from screens and prioritize a healthier balance between the digital world and your relationship.

1. You're feeling disconnected from your partner: One of the great things about a digital detox is once you remove your digital devices from your relationship for a period of time, you naturally start to move towards each other and reconnect in a real way. This 'tethering' to your partner is essential for a safe, secure and healthy relationship. You want to make it known that your partner is important to you; that your relationship takes the highest priority above all else.

2. You're prioritizing social media communication over your partner: A digital cleanse may be in order if you are more aware of what's going on in your friends' lives than your partner's. Take a break from your devices to refocus on your relationship and rebuild your connection. The thing is, once you have a break, it's all there when you come back, and you haven't really missed out on anything important. But your own relationship will reap the rewards of you investing quality time with one another.

3. You take your mobile devices to bed with you: By all means, play on your tablet before going to bed as much as you want, but keep your bedroom for sleeping. These associations alone are good for your health, as you psychologically associate going to bed with only certain activities.

If you're unsure, see what happens if you go one week without any digital devices in the bedroom. If you're stuck for ideas, lie down next to your partner, gaze into their eyes, and just talk about your day. Notice what happens next and enjoy losing yourself in your partner instead of your phone.

4. You can't resist the urge to check your phone during meals: Challenge yourself to go to a meal without checking your phone, or better still, leave it at home before you go out. Enjoy reconnecting with your partner; be curious about his day, make plans for your next holiday or share your dreams for the future with each other.

5. You always bring your digital device wherever you go: Experiment with going out with your partner and leaving your phone at home. It's a truly liberating experience. You go to reach for your phone as a reflex to Google something, make a reservation, or check in on Facebook, and suddenly realise it's not there. Now focus your attention back on the moment and what it's like to be present with your partner. Notice the quality of your experience and how enjoyable it is to share the moment with your partner.