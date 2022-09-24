Morning brief: India pushes for reforms in UNSC at two key meets, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India pushes for reforms in UNSC at two key meets

Energised by the growing recognition of the weaknesses of the current multilateral institutions in dealing with global challenges, India made a push for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform with external affairs minister S Jaishankar hosting a meeting of two separate groupings – G-4 and L-69 – in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Read more…

Watch: Roger Federer breaks into tears during emotional farewell speech after final match of his career

Roger Federer on Saturday bid adieu to tennis after losing in a doubles tie alongside Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup at the 02 Arena in London. Immediately after the loss, which was his career's last match, Federer was hugged by his teammates before he was called upon his speak a few words on the match, on the sport and on to the fans one last time and the Swiss legend couldn't hold back tears in his lengthy and emotional farewell speech. Read more…

Neha Dhupia: I have fallen in love with the same person again and again, but did okay

Neha Dhupia plays the role of a working mother in Jyoti Kapur Das’ directorial Good Morning for Amazon Mini Tv. Much like the title, the film revolves around a single day in the life of Anagha who deals with challenges at work and home, involving her kids. Hindustan Times recently had a quick chat with the actor ahead of the release. Read more…

Aishwarya Rai is a flawless beauty in red anarkali for Ponniyin Selvan 1 pre-release event: Pics, videos inside

The promotion of Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 is going on in full swing as the star cast is travelling across the country for the same. Last night, Aishwarya Rai travelled to Hyderabad to join Trisha Krishnan, AR Rahman, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and other stars to attend a pre-release event of the film, and she looked flawless. Read more…

