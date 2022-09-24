Watch: Roger Federer breaks into tears during emotional farewell speech after final match of his career

Roger Federer on Saturday bid adieu to tennis after losing in a doubles tie alongside Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup at the 02 Arena in London. Immediately after the loss, which was his career's last match, Federer was hugged by his teammates before he was called upon his speak a few words on the match, on the sport and on to the fans one last time and the Swiss legend couldn't hold back tears in his lengthy and emotional farewell speech.

Federer and Nadal had comfortably won the opening set and it looked like the 41-year-old would have a perfect swansong in London. But Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock held their nerves at clutch moments to inflict an upset in what was an entertaining tie at the arena.

Taking the mic from former tennis star Jim Courier, who as well hugged Federer and congratulated him on his illustrious career, the 20-time Grand Slam champion thanked his teammates, Nadal especially, for being on his side at this moment in his career.

"We'll get through this somehow, will we, right?! Look, it's been a wonderful day. I told the guys I'm happy, I'm not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time - and everything was the last time.

"Funny enough with all the matches and having the guys being here, fans, family, friends, I didn't feel the stress so much even though I did think something was going to go - pop a calf or block a back or something in the match. I'm so happy I made it through. The match was great and I couldn't be happier.

"It's been wonderful. And of course playing with Rafa, on the same team, having all the guys here and all the legends, Rocket [Rod Laver], Stefan Edberg - thank you. It is amazing, it really is [to share the court with Rafa and the others]. I didn't want it to feel lonely out there. It felt lonely for a second when they told me to come out one more time, it didn't feel great. But to say goodbye in a team, I always felt I was a team player at heart.

"Singles doesn't really do that a whole lot but I've had a team that travelled with me around the world. It's been amazing with them. Thanks to everybody who made it work for so many years. Of course being on a team with Andy [Murray], Thomas [Enqvist], Novak [Djokovic], Matteo [Berrettini], Cam [Norrie], Stefanos [Tsitsipas], Rafa and Casper [Ruud] - and also the other team - you guys are unbelievable.

Federer then touched upon his journey from a young boy to a legend of the sport. "It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really. It ended here. It's been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again," he said.

"It's been great, it's been so much fun, it's been amazing. Thank you everybody. I've had so many people cheer me on. You guys here tonight, it means the world." Asked about his family, Federer joked: "We have to go there? No, no it's OK. I've done OK so far, I feel at least.

"I've been at least able to talk. In my vision I was never able to talk so I'm doing way better! Everybody is here tonight from my family, so it's great. I've had so much fun over the last 13 years ever since everybody's here, the girls, the boys. My wife has been so supportive and..."

Federer couldn't stop himself and somehow chocked back tears to continue as he said, "She could've stopped me a long, long time ago but she didn't. She kept me going so it's amazing. Thank you!" His final words were: "I find it always funny. We always blame my mum for everything, because without her we wouldn't be here at course.

"Thanks to my parents - you've been amazing. Thank you! And just everybody, too many people to thank, it's just been incredible. My god. A fantastic night. Thank you everybody. Thank you everybody, thank you."

Taking about Laver Cup 2022, Federer and Nadal's loss helped Team World bounce back to level the score at 2-2 at end of Day 1.

