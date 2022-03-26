Morning brief: India sees 4th hike in fuel prices in a week, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fourth hike in diesel, petrol prices in India in a week

India saw another hike in fuel prices on Saturday - the fourth this week - as the government faces criticism from the opposition over inflation, among other issues. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, on Friday had linked the surge in diesel and petrol prices to the Ukraine war, which has now completed a month. Read more…

Europe Covid surge continues, Australia preps for 4th shot: 10 global updates

European nations continue to witness a surge in coronavirus cases, making it clear that the world may not see an end to the pandemic soon. China was also forced to bring back some of the toughest restrictions in the last few weeks as it battled one of the worst Covid spikes in two years - accelerated by the emergence of the more-transmissible BA.2 omicron strain. Read more…

'They'll become superstars not only in India, but in world cricket': Taylor names 2 youngsters who've impressed him most

Ross Taylor has a fine record against India. In fact, after England, against India is where Taylor excelled the most in ODIs, scoring 1385 runs at an average of almost 48. In Tests, Taylor had 890 runs to go with 349 more in T20Is; decent numbers one would say. All that however, pales in comparison to one moment – hitting a four that made New Zealand the World Test Champions on June 23 last year. Read more…

Kareena Kapoor, with Adho Mukha Svanasana, is saying goodbye to Biryani

Kareena Kapoor was busy indulging on sumptuous meals of Biryani and Halwa, until her yoga instructor started following her on Instagram. The actor, who is a dedicated yoga enthusiast, shared a short snippet off her morning routine on her Instagram profile and it is winning the hearts of her Instagram family for all the right reasons. Read more…

The Kashmir Files' box office success decoded: How news, social media, word of mouth scripted an unlikely success story

When The Kashmir Files made ₹3.5 crore at the box office on March 11, its opening day, nobody was too surprised. The film had no big stars. The previous film by its director Vivek Agnihotri had done a lifetime business of ₹20 crore. If anything, it seemed like a good opening. Within a week, however, the film was rivalling the numbers of Baahubali, no less. Read more…

