Morning brief: India ships 1.8 mn tonnes wheat to nations battling food crisis, and all the latest news

India ships 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to nations battling food crisis

India has exported 1.8 million tonnes of wheat on the request of foreign governments since putting a ban on overseas sales of the staple on May 13, a senior government official said. Read more…

Lucknow LuLu Mall says 'religious work not allowed' after namaz video goes viral

The authorities of the newly inaugurated Lucknow LuLu Mall on Thursday said the mall respects all religions and any kind of religious work or prayer is not permitted, after a purported video of a group of people offering namaz inside the mall premises went viral. Read more…

Babar Azam's 'this too shall pass' message for out-of-form Virat Kohli wins hearts, sets Twitter on fire

Team India faced a crushing defeat in the second ODI against England, as the hosts cruised to a 100-run win at Lord's. Reece Topley shined for England with a six-wicket haul, as the side bowled India out on 146 in a 247-run chase. The game saw the return of star India batter Virat Kohli, who was forced to miss the first ODI due to a groin injury. Read more…

Rajeev Sen on Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen: ‘My sister is yet to confirm this, I wasn’t aware of it at all’

Hours after IPL founder Lalit Modi announced that he is dating actor Sushmita Sen, her brother Rajeev Sen has said that he was surprised by the news. Lalit shared several pics with Sushmita as he made the announcement. Sushmita has neither commented on the announcement, nor responded to any of the social media posts. Read more…

Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates asanas to combat Vertigo | Watch

Vertigo is common among many. The sensation of the environment moving and revolving around us often makes us lose the balance of the body. This sensation is caused externally or internally, often triggered by moving our head fast. Vertigo includes symptoms like losing the sensation of hearing or sensation of vomiting as well. But how do we combat this sensation and regain the balance of the body? Alia Bhatt's trainer is here to the rescue. Read more…

