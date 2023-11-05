Morning brief: India slams Canada over Nijjar row; Maoists kill BJP leader in Chhattisgarh, and all the latest news

Amid the diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Indian high commissioner to Canada, has called on Ottawa to provide supporting evidence for its claims regarding the killing of pro-Khalistan militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Verma emphasised that neither Canada nor its allies have presented concrete evidence in relation to Nijjar's death. He said, “There is no specific or relevant information provided in this case for us to assist them in the investigation.” On September 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed the House of Commons that there were "credible allegations" of a potential connection between Indian agents and Nijjar's killing in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, while on a campaign trail, was assassinated by Maoist insurgents in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, just three days before the state's first-phase polling, police said. Ratan Dubey held the position of vice president within the BJP's Narayanpur unit and served as the area's assembly convener. According to law enforcement, he was brutally murdered using a sharp-edged weapon in the market area of Kaushalnar village. Dubey was actively campaigning for Kedar Kashyap, who is contesting the Narayanpur seat against Congress leader Chandan Kashyap. An official familiar with the situation mentioned that a police team has been dispatched to the scene, and efforts are underway to apprehend those responsible.

Latest News

India News

Best Print Read

Union home minister Amit Shah intensified his criticism of the Opposition Congress on Saturday, alleging that the party adheres to a "formula of 4Cs — corruption, commission, communalism, and criminalisation." He encouraged the voters of Madhya Pradesh to choose the "double engine" government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Joining Shah on the stage, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked that the previous Congress government failed to prioritise the welfare of the general population or the state's progress.

Global Matters

Bill Maher, the host of 'Real Time with Bill Maher,' criticised certain prominent Democrats who are seemingly engaged in "shadow campaigns" for the 2024 presidential election. Simultaneously, he commended Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who recently announced his primary challenge against President Joe Biden. Maher welcomed Phillips as a guest on his show last Friday and conveyed his approval of Phillips' candidacy, even though he did not officially endorse him. Maher drew a comparison between President Biden and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who, in his view, did not retire in a timely manner, thus enabling former President Trump to nominate her successor.

Entertainment Focus

Lyricist Varun Grover has made a confident and charming directorial debut with "All India Rank," which had the honor of being the opening film at the 12th Dharamshala International Film Festival. The story is set in 1997 and kicks off by delving into the components of Euler's identity, renowned as one of the most elegant equations in mathematics: e i π + 1 = 0. The screen features animated numerical figures to emphasize this, all done quite delicately. It's revealed that the voiceover belongs to a 17-year-old named Vivek Singh (played by Bodhisattva Sharma), who is about to leave his home to prepare for the IIT.

Lifestyle and Health

At a beauty event on Saturday, Katrina Kaif made a striking fashion statement by wearing a denim-on-denim ensemble that drew admiration from fashion enthusiasts. Katrina is known for her ability to elevate any outfit into a glamorous affair, whether it's a simple tank top or a pair of jeans. Presently, the actress is preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Tiger 3, and fans are eagerly anticipating the stunning looks she will showcase in the movie. While Katrina might not be highly active on social media, she consistently manages to seize the spotlight with her eye-catching appearances whenever she steps out.

Sports Goings

If you are Virat Kohli, do you need an occasion to feel extra special? 70000 people screaming "Happy Birthday" when you walk out to bat must feel surreal. But then again, would it have made any difference if it wasn't his 35th birthday? Does any day make any difference to Kohli? Batting or fielding, IPL or internationals, nets session or World Cup match... there is rarely a moment where the spotlight deserts him. If you are Kohli, you can't hide from expectations. If you are Kohli, the intensity is always high and scrutiny is so minute and frequent that it becomes boring.

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

