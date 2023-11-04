close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP leader hacked to death by Maoists while campaigning in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

BJP leader hacked to death by Maoists while campaigning in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

ByS Kareemuddin, Ritesh Mishra, Bastar
Nov 05, 2023 01:43 AM IST

Ratan Dubey was the vice president of the BJP’s Narayanpur unit and the area’s assembly convener.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was on a campaign trail, was killed by Maoists in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh – three days before the first phase of polling in the state, police said.

Ratan Dubey (File)
Ratan Dubey (File)

Ratan Dubey was the vice president of the BJP’s Narayanpur unit and the area’s assembly convener.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to police, he was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon in the market area at Kaushalnar village.

Dubey was campaigning for Kedar Kashyap, who is contesting from the Narayanpur seat against Congress leader Chandan Kashyap, police said.

A police team rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to nab those involved, an official aware of the matter said.

Read Here: BJP worker shot dead in Maoist-affected Ambagarh Chowki

“At around 05:30 pm, Dubey had gone to Kaushalnar village, about 5km east from Jhargati police station, for campaigning, when he was attacked and killed with a sharp weapon by unidentified Maoists,” Sundarraj P, inspector general of police of Bastar range, said in a statement.

“On receiving information about the incident, police and security forces were sent to the spot, and the deceased’s body is being brought to the district headquarters at Narayanpur...,” Sunderaj said.

“I am deeply saddened by the brutal murder of Chhattisgarh BJP’s Narayanpur Assembly convenor and Narayanpur district vice president Ratan Dubey ji by Naxalites during the campaign. The entire party condemns this cowardly incident,” BJP leader Om Mathur posted on X (formerly Twitter).

On October 20, BJP worker Birju Taram was shot dead by suspected Maoists in Sarkheda village in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out