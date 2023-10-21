Chhattisgarh: BJP worker shot dead in Maoist-affected Ambagarh Chowki

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly shot and killed by unknown assailants in the Maoist-affected Ambagarh Chowki town in the Mohla-Manpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. (Representative Photo)

Birju Taram, a resident of Sarkheda village, was walking outside his home when a few unidentified individuals shot and killed him on Friday evening, said police.

Police said that the involvement of Maoists in the attack is yet to be ascertained.

“It will be very early to come to a conclusion and a probe is underway on all possible angles,” district superintendent of police (SP) Ratna Singh told PTI.

Mohla-Manpur would go to poll along with 19 other constituencies for the upcoming elections on November 7.

State BJP president Arun Sao condemned the killing as a “targeted” act and said that the BJP workers will not be deterred by the attack and will remove Congress from power to restore peace and law and order in the state.

“One more leader of the BJP got martyred. The murder of BJP worker Birju Taram is yet another targeted killing. BJP workers will not be scared of such an act and will not let the martyrdom go in vain”, Sao said.

