Congress releases sixth seat for Rajasthan assembly elections, leaves Bharatpur for RLD

The Congress on Saturday released its sixth list for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, unveiling 22 candidates, including Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) member Abhimanyu Poonia from Sangaria and PCC Secretary Prashant Sharma from Amber. The party left the Bharatpur seat for Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). (File)

Congress denied the ticket to Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mahesh Joshi from Jaipur's Hawa Mahal and has instead fielded R R Tiwari.

Joshi, along with two other individuals, received show-cause notices in September last year for failing to comply with the directives of the party's high command. Joshi, Shanti Dhariwal, the Minister of Urban Development and Housing, and Dharmendra Rathore, the Chairman of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC), were issued show-cause notices for their actions contradicting the party's instructions in 2022.

So far, the Congress has declared a total of 178 candidates out of 200 seats for the November 25 polls in Rajasthan, where the party aims to defy the trend of incumbent governments being voted out.

Mahila Congress Vice President Saroj Choudhary has been fielded from Ahore.

The party has fielded former Alwar Municipal Council chairman Ajay Agarwal from Alwar.

Congress has fielded Ajeen Beniwal from Bhadra, Mangalaram Godara from Dungargarh, Peetram Kala from Pilani, Virendra Singh from Danta Ramgarh, Manish Yadav from Shahpura, Dr Shikha Meel Barala from Chomu, Gopal Lal Meena from Jamwa Ramgarh, Sitaram Agarwal from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Ghasi Lal Choudhary from Malpura, Shivratan Valmiki from Merta, Prakash Chhangani from Phalodi, Kishnaram Bishnoi from Lohawat, Meena Kanwar from Shergarh, Shahjad Khan from Soorsagar, Tarachand Bhagora from Chorasi, Om Narayaniwal from Bhilwara and Naimuddin Guddu from Ladpura.

The Congress had initially disclosed its first list of 33 candidates on October 21.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress secured 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats out of the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot assumed power with the support of BSP MLAs and independent candidates.

The polls for the 200-member assembly are scheduled for November 25, with the vote count set for December 3. Among the five states holding elections, Chhattisgarh will undergo polling in two phases.

