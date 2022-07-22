Morning brief: India, UK sign pact on recognition of higher education degrees, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India, UK sign 3 pacts including on recognition of higher education degrees

India and the UK on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) officially recognising each other’s higher education qualifications, which will pave the way for greater mobility for Indian students to take up postgraduate courses in Britain. Read more…

‘This is an inspiration…’: Droupadi Murmu's brother as she wins president poll

Droupadi Murmu's brother Tarinisen Tudu on Thursday expressed joy at his sister becoming the 15th president of India. Stating that he is “overjoyed” over his sister - a tribal woman becoming the president, Tudu noted that Murmu has “struggled a lot since childhood”. He further added that Murmu is an “inspiration for everybody”. Read more…

Neeraj Chopra emphatically qualifies for javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra, India's biggest medal prospect at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, qualified for the men's javelin final with a throw of 88.39m on Friday. Read more…

Vijay Deverakonda wears chappals at Liger event, Ranveer Singh trolls him for it: 'Bhai ka style dekho'

Vijay Deverakonda released his Liger trailer in Hyderabad Thursday morning amid much fanfare. In the evening, he flew to Mumbai for a promotional event where he chose to step out in chappals after a tiring day. And obviously it didn't go unnoticed as guest at the event, Ranveer Singh, even pointed out, “Bhai ka style dekho…" Read more…

Ranveer Singh on people who judge him for his maximalist style as he bares it all for viral interview: 'Eat my...'

Ranveer Singh's maximalist fashion is no joke. The star is known for making headlines with his gender non-conforming and quirky sartorial statements. He never shies away from experimenting with different silhouettes and is one of the only actors among his contemporaries to be that bold when it comes to fashion. And recently, as the star bared it all for the new (and viral) issue of Paper Magazine, he addressed the trolls targetting his fashion choices and did not hold anything back. Read more…