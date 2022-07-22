Ranveer Singh on people who judge him for his maximalist style as he bares it all for viral interview: 'Eat my...'

Ranveer Singh's maximalist fashion is no joke. The star is known for making headlines with his gender non-conforming and quirky sartorial statements. He never shies away from experimenting with different silhouettes and is one of the only actors among his contemporaries to be that bold when it comes to fashion. And recently, as the star bared it all for the new (and viral) issue of Paper Magazine, he addressed the trolls targetting his fashion choices and did not hold anything back.

Ranveer posed nude for his latest magazine issue with Paper, talked about various topics in the interview and then broke the internet. The star also touched upon the subject of his maximalist fashion choices and the people who judge him for them. He told the magazine that he works hard and loves to wear nice clothes, adding if anyone judges him for it, he doesn't care.

"I work f***ing hard. I want to wear nice s**t. Eat my f***ing ass, I will wear nice f***ing s**t. I bust my b***s, I work 20-hour days. I'm not complaining — I'm only too happy and too grateful — but I go f***ing hard. I will f***ing buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f***ing a**," Ranveer told Paper magazine.

The viral photoshoot, which is breaking the internet, shows Ranveer wearing nothing but his birthday suit and lying down on vintage Turkish rugs. The pictures are being widely shared on the internet. Diet Sabya, the fashion watchdog, also took to their Instagram page and pointed out how Ranveer paid tribute to American actor Burt Reynolds. Ranveer's picture looked quite similar to Burt Reynolds' now-iconic photo shoot that appeared in a 1972 issue of Cosmopolitan. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently working on multiple projects. The star has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya.