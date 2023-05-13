Morning brief: JDS' Kumaraswamy plays down alliance buzz, says ‘no demand for me…a small party’; and all the latest news

'In next 2-3 hours...': JDS' HD Kumaraswamy plays it cool before counting

Hours before the counting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections begins, ex-Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that JD(S) was a small party and he was only looking for development. Read here

Priyanka Chopra seen at London airport, fans think she is travelling to India for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav's engagement

Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the London airport recently, a day ahead of cousin-actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's engagement. Read here

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan back in Lahore home after two days of detention

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan returned to his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park in the wee hours on Saturday after two days of detention, reported Geo News. Read here

Suryakumar Yadav's unrealistic six off Shami during maiden IPL century vs GT gets Sachin Tendulkar gushing over

The six that Suryakumar Yadav hit off Shami with an opened bat face drew amazing reactions from Sachin Tendulkar during the MI vs GT IPL 2023 match. Watch

Ways to use watermelon for skincare. Read here

Priyanka Chopra is a fashion icon as she steps out in NYC in a sizzling red outfit and killer boots. All pics inside

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York City looking like a fashion icon in a sizzling red outfit and killer boots. See her pictures here

