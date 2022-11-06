Morning brief: Kerala govt may move Supreme Court against Governor, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala govt may move Supreme Court against Governor

The Kerala government may move the Supreme Court in its latest salvo against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that consultations with legal and constitutional experts were already underway. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Account that posted ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ in Elon Musk’s name suspended

The Twitter account that parodied Elon Musk and entertained the social media platform, especially the Hindi audience, with a Bhojpuri song and Hindi tweets, was finally suspended. Read more

Govt panels to assess climate crisis impact on crop yields

The Union government has set up two high-level scientific panels to put together an advanced agricultural weather information system across India, and to enable an assessment of crop yields in view of increasing extreme weather events, an official said. Read more

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney over alleged sexual assault amid T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been reportedly taken into custody by the Sydney police amid the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘It’s better to separate on happy note then to be resentful towards your partner’: Tripling 3 director Neeraj Udhwani

Neeraj Udhwani, director of comedy show Tripling season 3 and co-screenplay writer of JugJugg Jeeyo, has opened up about old couples breaking up after decades of marriage in both the projects. Read more

Priyanka Chopra proves she is the forever megawatt style icon with another look from India visit in powersuit: All pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra's visit to India after three long years has been all about attending events and serving back-to-back voguish fashion moments. See pics

Schedule appointment on Google Calendar. Here's your step-by-step guide

Developed by Google and released for wider public use in 2009, Google Calendar helps users to schedule appointments, events and meetings. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON