Schedule appointment on Google Calendar. Here's your step-by-step guide

Published on Nov 06, 2022 06:18 AM IST

The service, released for wider public use in 2009, is available on web as well as mobile apps.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Developed by Google and released for wider public use in 2009, Google Calendar helps users to schedule appointments, events and meetings. The service is available on web as well as mobile apps, and, on it, users can set up a block of appointments which others can reserve.

Using this feature, appointment slots can be helpful when users want to make themselves available, but do not know who needs to meet them. Here's how you can create appointment schedules using Google Calendar:

(1.) Open the Google Calendar on your computer/laptop.

(2.) At the top left of the screen, click on ‘Add other calendars,' followed by ‘Create new calendar.’

(3.) Add a name and description for your calendar and select ‘Create calendar.’

(4.) If you want to share the calendar, click on it in the left bar, and then on ‘Share with specific people.’

(5.) Now, you can schedule your events on it.

To find the calendar, edit its name or change its colour, follow the steps mentioned here.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
