Morning brief: ‘Legacy blue checks will be removed,’ says Elon Musk, and all the latest news

'Legacy blue checks will be removed': Latest Twitter update from Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Friday said legacy blue tick marks will be removed soon as those with legacy blue ticks are "truly corrupt". The statement came in reply to a question of a user named Ria from India who said blue ticks are now jokes as they can be obtained by payment now. Read more

Minor sexually assaulted by MCD teacher, NHRC takes cognizance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sought a report within four weeks from the Delhi government and police over the alleged sexual assault of a Class 3 girl inside an MCD school by a sports teacher. Read more

Promise Day 2023 Live Updates: Special messages, gift ideas, significance, history and more

Valentine's Week began on February 7 as people marked Rose Day with much fervour. The 'week of love' celebration ends on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Today, lovers across the globe are celebrating the fifth day of Valentine's Week, Promise Day. Read more

The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama is touching, personal and uneven

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, I’d argue, is next impossible to entirely dismiss and not feel for. For any lover of the movies, Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical tale is too pure, personal, innocent and wholesome not to relate to and connect with. Read more

Boyfriend asks artist girlfriend to paint his PS5. Video shows her beautiful art

A video of a woman painting her boyfriend's PS5 was recently shared online. Posted on Instagram, the video has left people stunned and prompted them to post various reactions. Read more

Watch: BCCI releases unseen footage of Rahul Dravid's stirring speech for debutants Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat

How Rahul Dravid inducted Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat into the Test side in Nagpur? What Ravi Shastri told SKY that even made Virat Kohli smile? Giving cricket fans a sneak peek of the memorable team talk, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released unseen footage of the moving speeches of Dravid and Shastri during the team huddle in Nagpur. Read more

