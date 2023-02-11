Boyfriend asks artist girlfriend to paint his PS5. Video shows her beautiful art

A video of a woman painting her boyfriend's PS5 was recently shared online. Posted on Instagram, the video has left people stunned and prompted them to post various reactions. Artist Chloe Rose posted the video on her personal Insta page with a caption explaining how her boyfriend asked her to paint the gaming console.

In the you can see her painting her boyfriend's gaming console. The video shows her taking the cover of the console and rubbing sandpaper on it. Then she starts her painting and creates a stunning mountain scenery.

In the post's caption, the artist informs, "My boyfriend asked me to paint his PS5…(well technically he said ‘if you wanted to paint my PS5 for a video you absolutely can, I know you're looking for ideas.’)"

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a week ago. Since being uploaded on Instagram, it has accumulated over 6.1 million likes. The video has also received several comments.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual in the post’s comments section said, "Bob Ross would be proud." A second person wrote, "The painting turned out quite good even though I would have painted something more representative of the play station or some character that your boyfriend liked." A third person added, "That's beautiful, you just went straight up Bob Ross on your bf's PS5." A fourth expressed, “Talented queen.”