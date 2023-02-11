Promise Day 2023 Updates: Special messages, gift ideas, significance, history and more

Valentine's Week Promise Day 2023: Valentine's Week began on February 7 as people marked Rose Day with much fervour. The 'week of love' celebration ends on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Today, lovers across the globe are celebrating the fifth day of Valentine's Week, Promise Day. On this occasion, people make an unbreakable vow to their partners. They promise each other to love them forever, support them in every situation, be there for them through thick and thin, and more. Some people also express their feelings by sending gifts to their partner or crush, confessing their feelings to their crush, and more. Follow our live updates to get all the details about this special day.

