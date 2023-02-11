Promise Day 2023 Updates: Special messages, gift ideas, significance, history and more
Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, ends on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Today is the fifth day of the week of love - Promise Day. It falls on February 11. Follow our Live Updates to get romance tips, and gift ideas, learn the significance and history of Promise Day, and more.
Valentine's Week Promise Day 2023: Valentine's Week began on February 7 as people marked Rose Day with much fervour. The 'week of love' celebration ends on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Today, lovers across the globe are celebrating the fifth day of Valentine's Week, Promise Day. On this occasion, people make an unbreakable vow to their partners. They promise each other to love them forever, support them in every situation, be there for them through thick and thin, and more. Some people also express their feelings by sending gifts to their partner or crush, confessing their feelings to their crush, and more. Follow our live updates to get all the details about this special day.
(Also Read | Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Rose Day, Propose Day to Kiss Day; significance and more explained about 7 days of love)
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 11, 2023 04:05 PM IST
Is Promise Day only for couples?
While Valentine's Week is majorly celebrated by couples, this does not mean you cannot celebrate it with your friends, siblings, pets, and family. You can even mark Promise Day by making heartfelt promises to those who are close to you.
-
Feb 11, 2023 03:21 PM IST
Adorable quotes for Promise Day
1) "Promise me you'll always remember you're braver than you believe, you are stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." - Winnie the Pooh.
2) "O, swear not by the moon, th' inconstant moon, That monthly changes in her circle orb, Lest that thy love prove likewise variable." - William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet.
Read more here.
-
Feb 11, 2023 02:48 PM IST
These Promise Day memes will make you roll on the floor with laughter
As Promise Day is being celebrated today, many people have taken to Twitter to shares hilarious memes. Check out all the memes inside.
-
Feb 11, 2023 02:11 PM IST
Promises you should never make in a relationship
There are several ways to observe Promise Day but the most important one is by not making certain promises that are bound to hurt someone. Read five promises that you should never make to your partners here.
-
Feb 11, 2023 01:25 PM IST
Send this cute wish to someone you have a crush on
-
Feb 11, 2023 12:30 PM IST
What is the history of Promise Day?
History of Promise Day is unknown, but it is considered an extremely important day of the week. A relationship of any kind comprises of unsaid and said promises. Couples, on this day, share promise rings with each other as a way of saying that they will stay by each other's side forever. Read here.
-
Feb 11, 2023 12:02 PM IST
Know about Promise Day significance
A promise means a lot in any relationship. Failing to keep a promise can leave a scar or ruin the peace between you and your partner. Therefore, on Promise Day, lovers honour the sanctity of a promise and vow to stay by each other's side through thick and thin.
-
Feb 11, 2023 10:50 AM IST
What is the best promise to make to your girlfriend/boyfriend?
This Promise Day, vow to respect and honour your girlfriend/boyfriend. It is important that you never forget that respect is the foundation to any relationship. Even when in a disagreement, the boundary of individual honour and self-respect can never be crossed. Read more inside.
-
Feb 11, 2023 10:15 AM IST
What promises can you make on Promise Day?
Promise Day (the fifth day of Valentine's Week) is all about making everlasting promises to your significant other. While the promises you make to your loved ones depends on your relationship with them, we have a few suggestions that can help you build trust and a healthy bond with your partner. Read more inside.
-
Feb 11, 2023 09:44 AM IST
How to wish your significant other Happy Promise Day?
Wish your significant other or crush Happy Promise Day by sending them sweet messages, romantic wishes, cute images and more alongside the special gift you have prepared for them. Check out our list of curated wishes here.
-
Feb 11, 2023 09:14 AM IST
What are the other days of Valentine's Week?
While Promise Day is the fifth day of Valentine's Week, celebrated on February 11, there are six other days in the week of love - Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13).
-
Feb 11, 2023 08:30 AM IST
Is Promise Day the fifth day of Valentine's Week?
Yes, Promise Day is the fifth day of Valentine's Week.
-
Feb 11, 2023 08:07 AM IST
When is Promise Day celebrated?
Promise Day falls on February 11. This year, it is being marked on Saturday.