Morning brief: PM Modi arrives in Germany, G-7 meet on agenda, and all the latest news

PM Modi arrives in Germany, G-7 meet on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Germany to attend the G7 summit. In a video posted by news agency ANI, PM Modi landed in Germany to a welcome music by the Bavarian band. Read more

Fight over Sena control deepens crisis in Maharashtra

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution that no other political outfit can use its name or that of its founder, late Bal Thackeray, while a group of rebel legislators, led by dissident MLA Eknath Shinde, said it has named itself Shiv Sena (Balasaheb). Read more

Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19, India captain likely to miss Edgbaston Test vs England

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 in a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday. The skipper is currently placed under isolation in the team hotel following the infection. The official Twitter account of the BCCI confirmed the development following the end of Day 3 of the ongoing warm-up game between India and Leicestershire. Read more

Kiara Advani is grace personified in black saree and bralette blouse during JugJugg Jeeyo promotions: All pics

Actor Kiara Advani and the star cast of JugJugg Jeeyo are enjoying the warm response that their film is receiving after its release in theatres on Friday. The star is also busy promoting the movie with full vigour and not once has she disappointed the fashion enthusiasts with her sartorial choices. Even her latest look in a see-through black saree and sleeveless bralette blouse is proof of the same. She embraced grace and glamour in the traditional look that is a perfect pick for the modern Indian woman. Read more

JugJugg Jeeyo box office day 2 collection: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's film shows huge growth on Saturday

JugJugg Jeeyo had a decent opening in theatres on Friday but the huge growth registered by the film on Saturday looks impressive. The film that stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor collected over ₹12 crore on Saturday. The film had recorded on opening of ₹9.28 crore. Read more