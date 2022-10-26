Morning brief: Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge as Congress president today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge as Congress president today

Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to take charge of the post on Wednesday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. On October 19, Kharge became the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years after defeating Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the race to the party's top post. Read more…

Mahua Moitra on rape convict Ram Rahim's Diwali music video: ‘high time law is…’

Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim, out on parole, has courted another controversy by releasing a music video on the occasion of Diwali. After the music video titled ‘Sadi Nit Diwali’ was released on his YouTube channel Saint MSG, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called for a codified parole legislation like in the US and Britain. Read more…

‘He will not sell Britain to India’: Trevor Noah’s latest swipe at racists offended by Sunak’s appointment | Watch

Comedian Trevor Noah, in a fresh episode of his satirical television program The Daily Show took a swipe at people offended by Rishi Sunak, a non-white person’s appointment as the United Kingdom’s new prime minister. In a clip posted by the show’s Twitter handle, Noah points out, “of course…not everyone is happy with Sunak taking the top post…but it’s not because they don’t like his policies.” Read more…

'Look at Virat’s sixes': Former Pakistan captain fumes at middle order, wants players to take lessons from Kohli

Pakistan didn't have the best of start at the T20 World Cup, losing the opening encounter against India by four wickets in Melbourne on Sunday. Babar Azam and Co., who were invited to bat first by Rohit Sharma, got off to a worst possible start as they lost their captain and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan cheaply. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra's beautiful white Diwali: Nick Jonas shares pics from LA home, Malti wears a lehenga

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas this year. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared unseen pictures from their celebrations at their home in Los Angeles. Nick Jonas and Priyanka have still not revealed their daughter's face. Read more…