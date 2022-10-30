Morning brief: Leaders from MVA, BJP met Airbus, Tata reps before Centre's deal was inked; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MVA, BJP leaders met Airbus, Tata reps before Centre inked deal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even as the ruling and opposition parties continued to trade barbs over the ₹22,000-crore Tata-Airbus project coming up in Vadodara, it has come to light that the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had met representatives of the European defence major and the Indian conglomerate to bring the project to Maharashtra even before the Centre signed an agreement with M/s Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain in September 2021. Read more

BJP harassing Azam Khan, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday defended senior party leader Azam Khan and said that he had become an “eyesore for the BJP government” which was “harassing” him with false cases. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Poonam Kaur explains why Rahul Gandhi held her hand; 'Sit down...': Priyanka Chaturvedi to troll

As photos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding the hand of actor Poonam Kaur during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana went viral with 'derogatory' comments, the actor shut down the trolling and explained that Rahul Gandhi held her hand during the walk when she almost "slipped and toppled". Read more

Ex-UK PM Liz Truss’ phone hacked by suspected Putin agents: Report

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss' phone was hacked by suspected agents working for Russian President Vladimir Putin when she was serving as the foreign minister, a report by the Daily Mail said on Saturday. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan told Jaya Bachchan before their wedding he didn't 'want a wife who'll work 9-5': Work but not every day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan revealed that her husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan had told her, ahead of their wedding, that he didn't 'want a wife who will be (working) 9-5'. Read more

'Yehi pe do saal pehle India Adelaide main 36 all-out ho gayi thi': Gavaskar's epic advice to Babar Azam-led Pakistan

Pakistan stand on the brink of elimination from the 2022 T20 World Cup. After losing to India in their opener last Sunday in Melbourne and to lower-ranked Zimbabwe by one run earlier this week, Pakistan stand fifth in Group 2 with the team yet to open their account. Read more

Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday to Aryan Khan: Who wore what at Halloween bash?

Halloween is around the corner. The spookiest of all festivals, Halloween is celebrated all across the world with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. Halloween marks the eve of the Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON