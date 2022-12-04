Morning brief: New Delhi regains toehold in Kabul a year after pulling out, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New Delhi regains toehold in Kabul a year after pulling out

When Japan was mulling the reopening of its embassy in Afghanistan this year, its diplomats reached out to their Indian counterparts for an assessment of the situation on the ground since New Delhi had re-established a diplomatic presence in Kabul in June 2022. Read more…

PM Modi favours rural jobs guarantee scheme recast to help poorest

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged key discrepancies in the jobs guarantee scheme at a recent review meeting on the rural sector, the central government has set up a panel to study its flagship welfare programme in its 16th year, officials said. Read more…

'Aap khel le phir': Watch furious Ramiz Raja snaps at journalist for quoting Babar Azam amid Rawalpindi pitch row

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has once again come under criticism owing to the unresponsive Rawalpindi pitch where the first Test between Pakistan and England are being played. After England scored a monumental 657 runs with a record 506 runs on Day 1, laced with four centuries, Pakistan had two centurions of their own. Read more…

Aamir Khan tears up as he recalls family's financially tough days: ‘Abba jaan ko dekh ke takleef hoti thi’

Actor Aamir Khan says there were a lot of misconceptions about his family's financial health while he was growing up. His father, Tahir Hussain was a film producer so everyone assumed they would live a cushioned life. However, such was not always the case. Read more…

Winter hair care tips to keep bad hair days at bay

Your hair deserves winterproofing as with the dipping temperatures, the air dryness increases and the struggle is real since winter season brings in the wreak for hair health, causing dryness, breakage, split ends and static for any hair. Winter season zaps the moisture out of the hair and scalp resulting in hair troubles and the condition worsens for those already suffering from frizzy hair and dry scalp. Read more…