Winter hair care tips to keep bad hair days at bay

Your hair deserves winterproofing as with the dipping temperatures, the air dryness increases and the struggle is real since winter season brings in the wreak for hair health, causing dryness, breakage, split ends and static for any hair. Winter season zaps the moisture out of the hair and scalp resulting in hair troubles and the condition worsens for those already suffering from frizzy hair and dry scalp.

The drop in temperature during winter makes our scalps itchy, dry, breakage-prone and frizzy hence, it’s important to have a separate winter hair care routine to fight the winter blues. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Khushboo Chadha, Ayurvedic consultant at AIMIL Ayouthveda, suggested that to counter winter hair woes, “One must massage hair and scalp with a lukewarm blend of oils like almond, sesame or mustard oil. Also, to prevent hair breakage avoid frequent hair cleansing with sulfate-based shampoo is recommended as they strip off protective oils. Instead, use herbal chemical-free shampoo for extra strength. In addition, practices like keeping your body hydrated, combing hair regularly with a wide-tooth comb and avoiding hair drying/styling are beneficial to keep your tresses strong and healthy.”

According to Shikha Dwivedi, Msc. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics and in-house nutritionist at OZiva, the change in weather also makes the hair greasy, stripping it from natural oils and leaving the hair dehydrated. She advised, “To keep hair well nourished, it is really important to adopt a holistic approach for your hair care. Eating a clean and balanced diet is as important as oiling your scalp once a week with clean products which have natural oils such as Bhringraj, Tea Tree, Amla, Brahmi, Rice Bran, Rosemary and Cedarwood essential oils.”

She recommended, “Try including a hair spa in your monthly hair care routine as it not only cleanses your scalp but also helps in maintaining the PH and improves blood circulation. You can also apply a hair mask once a week at home to avoid dry ends. Most important of all is to always choose products wisely as per your requirement and add nutrition supplements to your daily routine that include Hair Vitamins, DHT Blocker, and Omega-3 to provide daily hair nutrition. These vitamins that stimulate hair growth also help with hair fall control, improving your scalp health and nourishing them inside out.”

Divij Bajaj, CEO and Founder of Power Gummies, insisted that it is time to get ahead of harsh winter temperature damage and restore your hair texture and hair quality with proper hair care and adequate nutrition. He revealed:

● Never step out with wet hair as they become three times more fragile and prone to breakage.

● Replace hot showers with lukewarm water and spread out intervals between washing days Use sulphate-free shampoo as they suck out the moisture from the hair making them appear dehydrated and frizzy.

● Invest in a good humidifier

● Use a bamboo comb to reduce static charge

● Be consistent with moisturising your hair with a leave-in conditioner, deep conditioning or DIY avocado , olive oil treatments

● Give yourself a circular scalp massage in the evening to increase the blood flow promoting good hair growth.

● Fuel your hair health with essential vitamins and healthy fats. Just eat plenty of avocados, broccoli or adapt the right vitamins. This brings our vegetarian Gorgeous Hair & Nails Vitamin Gummies into the play for good hair day just everyday with just 2 gummies a day.

● Use a travel sized serum to spray through the day.

Overall, you can really get through it with the right nutrition and everyday care to bring the best hair days ever!