Morning brief: New privacy law may only cover only digital data at first, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New privacy law may only cover only digital data at first

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The data protection bill that is being redrawn after being withdrawn in Parliament by the government earlier this month will initially only cover digital personal data and not records on paper, people aware of the matter said, adding that possible legacy provisions will be included to cover any data that is subsequently digitised. Read more…

Ahead of 2023 polls, BJP gears up for battleground Chhattisgarh

Having effected a change in its leadership in the state and with plans to kickstart a campaign against the Congress government in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations to reclaim Chhattisgarh where it suffered a drubbing in 2018. Read more…

'There's difference between scoring runs and taking team to victory': Jadeja's no-nonsense verdict on two India stars

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the past few months, the emergence of Axar Patel has provided India with a quality spin all-rounder in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. The seasoned all-rounder has been rested for the ongoing series with Axar playing in his place; and the 28-year-old star has produced some brilliant performances for India with both, bat and ball. Read more…

Esha Deol reveals this is how she is getting her daughters Radhya and Miraya to talk in Tamil

Esha Deol, whose upcoming project Invisible Woman will see her in an action avatar, said her daughters Radhya and Miraya also share her love for the action genre. The actor shared that her kids loved it as she introduced them to her favourite anime show from her childhood--Naruto, which recently made a return to Indian television. Esha also spoke about completing two decades in the film industry and said she is excited for this new phase in her career. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamannaah Bhatia cuts a perfect silhouette in a blue pantsuit. Pictures inside

Tamannaah Bhatia is our fashion goal. The actor's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Tamannaah keeps slaying fashion goals with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor can do it all – look like a billion bucks in a pantsuit and slay ethnic fashion vibes in a salwar suit. Read more…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON