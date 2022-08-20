Esha Deol reveals this is how she is getting her daughters Radhya and Miraya to talk in Tamil

Esha Deol, whose upcoming project Invisible Woman will see her in an action avatar, said her daughters Radhya and Miraya also share her love for the action genre. The actor shared that her kids loved it as she introduced them to her favourite anime show from her childhood--Naruto, which recently made a return to Indian television. Esha also spoke about completing two decades in the film industry and said she is excited for this new phase in her career. Also Read| Esha Deol reacts as trolls say she looks like brother Bobby Deol in new hairstyle

Naruto, a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto which was later adapted into an anime television series, used to be aired in the dubbed-English language on Cartoon Network from 2005 to 2009. The series was recently launched on television in India by the channel Sony Yay. Esha Deol, a fan of the show, joined forces with the channel to welcome the show back to television.

Talking about the series to Hindustan Times, Esha said, "It's a fun show to watch. It was earlier also while we were growing up. Anime has a whole different feel to it. There's a lot of action with him (Naruto) trying to be the ninja. I enjoyed it watching back then and now I can watch it with my daughters. Both my girls are also quite into action and they like that genre a lot and they enjoy watching it."

Esha is even happier about the fact that Naruto is available in five languages this time including Tamil. Esha said that just like she and her sister Ahana Deol talk to their mother Hema Malini in Tamil, she is trying to get her daughters to also talk in their mother tongue, and Naruto is helping her in that. Esha shares Radhya (4) and Miraya (3) with her husband Bharat Takhtani.

She said, "It's coming in different languages, and I am trying to get my kids to talk in Tamil. And Naruto is also coming to Tamil." She added about the show, "There's no age limit to enjoy Naruto. It's a cult of its own. If you are not watching it then you are missing out on something."

Esha Deol would like Hrithik Roshan to play Naruto in film adaptation.

Esha also said that if Naruto is ever adapted into a film, she would like to play the lead role if it's done in a female version. She said, "If they did a female version of Naruto then I would like to play it, why not? And if there's a male version, I would like Hrithik Roshan."

Esha, who has previously done action roles in her films Dhoom (2004) and Dus (2005) among others, also spoke about how the genre has changed for women in all these years. She said, "I think I have changed over the years. The roles I did back then were very suitable for that time. And now when Invisible Woman comes out, you will see there are a lot of fun action scenes that I have done which surprised me as well. After pack-up, I was on a high. My body enjoyed it. Besides that, I also took up martial arts and kickboxing classes because I enjoy that adrenaline rush. Similarly, with Naruto, it's something I enjoyed watching as it gave me a good adrenaline rush...that kind of animation and kicking and flying and jumping. I think in my family most of us are like that."

Esha, who made her debut in the 2000 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, marked two decades in the entertainment industry earlier this year. Asked if there's anything she would have wanted to do differently, Esha said, "It's been 20 years. I don't think I want to change anything. Everything has been wonderful and everything has been quite an experience. And it is the way it is. It is the way it was meant to be. If I have to say something to my 20-year-old self, I would have said 'wisen up a bit,' which I am today. Being a mother teaches you that."

She also said that with OTT projects, she has started a new phase in her career. She said, "It's definitely a different phase and a very exciting phase. And I am looking forward to my second innings. I am hungry to work on good projects." The actor noted that not only the kind of roles she was being offered have changed, but her approach in selecting scripts has also changed. She said, "I am choosing work which are matching my sensibilities, mind frame, and my maturity. If I want to tell this story, and at the end of the way, if it's something that I enjoy shooting for. So far what I have taken up, I have really enjoyed."

Esha was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna in the Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. Invisible Woman, which is actor Suniel Shetty's debut web series, also stars Rahul Dev and Kaaranvir Sharma and is expected to be released later this year.