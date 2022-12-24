Home / India News / Morning brief: No religious conversion in any district, Yogi directs officials; and all the latest news

Published on Dec 24, 2022 09:00 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Yogi Adityanath asks Uttar Pradesh officials to ensure there’s no religious conversion in any district

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Christmas should be celebrated in a cordial atmosphere across the state and officers should ensure that is no incident of religious conversion in any district. Read more

Fog prevails in Delhi, parts of north India: 5 updates

Delhi and several other parts of north India have been grappling with fog as winter chills intensify. Several road accidents were reported this week due to low visibility. Read more

Al Qaeda claims latest video narrated by Zawahiri, killed by US in Afghanistan

Al Qaeda has released a 35-minute video that the group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was reported to have been killed in a strike by the United States earlier this year, the SITE intelligence group stated on Friday. Read more

Deepika Padukone wins airport fashion in sweatshirt, joggers. All pics, video

Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport looks. The actor is currently basking in the success of her recently-released song Besharam Rang. The music video, also starring Shah Rukh Khan, is from the upcoming film Pathaan, slated to hit the theatres on January 25. Read more

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath reveals MS Dhoni's reaction at Ben Stokes' joining, breaks silence on captaincy for IPL 2023

In the build-up with the IPL 2023 mini auction, most had England all-rounder Sam Curran back in the Chennai Super Kings squad, predicting a gobsmacking amount. Read more

