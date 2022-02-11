Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morning brief: Northeast CMs slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Union of cultures' tweet, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi s tweet that India is beautiful from ‘Gujarat to West Bengal’ has created a fresh controversy.(ANI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 08:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

‘We exist’: Rahul Gandhi's 'Union of cultures' tweet slammed by Northeast CMs

The 'union of cultures' tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which was a counter to Yogi Adityanath's 'UP will be Kerala' message, has not gone down well with the chief ministers of Assam, Tripura, Manipur as they pointed out that the Congress leader missed mentioning the northeast. Read more  

Shashi Tharoor points out Ramdas Athawale's face; minister his typo. A JNU twist

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday posted a photo of the Lok Sabha when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was replying to the discussion on Union Budget 2022. Read more  

'He can smash 70-80 off 30 balls; will become a big player in future': Harbhajan's bold prediction for India youngster

The IPL 2022 mega auction is upon us. A total of 590 players will be up for grabs as all 10 IPL franchises look to rebuild their squad almost from scratch. Read more 

Mukesh Khanna recalls last phone call with Praveen Kumar aka Bheem: 'He wasn't someone who'd call me often'

Mukesh Khanna, in his latest video, recalled his last phone conversation with actor Praveen Kumar who died on Monday. Read more 

'One day at a time': Inside Hina Khan's intense kickboxing session

Hina, a day back, took us inside her kickboxing session and shared a short glimpse. "Still learning. One day at a time," Hina's fitness mantra is for today and every other day. Read more 

rahul gandhi india news congress northeast india
