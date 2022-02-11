Shashi Tharoor points out Ramdas Athawale's face; minister his typo. A JNU twist

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday posted a photo of the Lok Sabha when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was replying to the discussion on Union Budget 2022. Pointing out to the Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who can be seen on the photo, Tharoor said Athawale's 'stunned and incredulous expression' proves that even the treasury bench can't believe the finance minister's claims about the economy and her Budget. For a fact, Athawale was looking bewildered in the photo that Tharoor shared.

Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin @nsitharaman’s claims about the economy & her Budget! pic.twitter.com/wOGY7TJYg8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

Dr Ramdas Athawale replied to the tweet and pointed out the spelling errors that Shashi Tharoor made, giving Twitter users a field day, for word wizard Shashi Tharoor was found at fault. "Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements," Athawale tweeted correcting the typos of Tharoor's tweet.

Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements.



It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET.



Also, not rely but “reply”!



Well, we understand! https://t.co/sG9aNtbykT — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 10, 2022

To this, Tharoor replied and acknowledged the spelling mistakes and, attributing them to careless typing, brought a JNU connection to the whole controversy. "Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you are on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition," Tharoor tweeted in an oblique reference to JNU's new vice-chancellor Sanrishree Dhulipudi Pandit, whose press release drew flak for grammatical mistakes.

While the discourse veered towards grammar, typo etc., Twitter users had fun seeing Ramdas Athawale doing a Tharoor on Shashi Tharoor.

Coming back to where it all began, the Congress, IUML, DMK on Thursday walked out of the Lok Sabha during Nirmala Sitharaman's speech.