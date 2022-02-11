‘We exist’: Rahul Gandhi's 'Union of cultures' tweet slammed by Northeast CMs

The 'union of cultures' tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which was a counter to Yogi Adityanath's 'UP will be Kerala' message, has not gone down well with the chief ministers of Assam, Tripura, Manipur as they pointed out that the Congress leader missed mentioning the northeast.

"In order to preach, Mr Rahul Gandhi has forgotten our beautiful North Eastern states. Just like his great grandfather, he excluded our region? We are also a proud part of India. Your ignorance is the reason of your party’s total wipe out from Northeast," Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde phisoophy. What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism? And hello-- beyond Bengal, we North east exit."

'UP will become Kerala': Yogi's ‘warning’ for voters on polling day

India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud Nation.



Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy



What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism.?



And hello- beyond Bengal, we North east exist. https://t.co/vKfpiIhz9F — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2022

In order to preach, Mr. Rahul Gandhi has forgotten our beautiful North Eastern states.



Just like his great grandfather, he excluded our region? We are also a proud part of India.



Your ignorance is the reason of your party’s total wipe out from Northeast. https://t.co/TTlwHpHmyf — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) February 10, 2022

It baffles me when a senior @INCIndia leader ignores the existence of North East India in their statements. When the existence of this region is not even acknowledged, how is Congress asking for votes to the people of Manipur for the upcoming election?



Who’s dividing the Nation? https://t.co/sYJXcgTpEN — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 10, 2022

For Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Rahul Gandhi's tweet was baffling. "When the existence of this region is not even acknowledged, how is Congress asking for votes to the people of Manipur for the upcoming election? Who’s dividing the Nation?," the chief minister tweeted.

Here's all you need to know about the controversy

> Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath put out a video message ahead of the first phase polling in Uttar Pradesh. In the message, he warned voters to vote wisely and said that otherwise UP will turn into Kashmir, Bengal and Kerala.

> The message drew flak from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said that it will be good for Uttar Pradesh if it becomes Kerala as then it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare etc. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said UP will be lucky to become either of Kerala, Bengal or Kashmir.

> Rahul Gandhi slammed Yogi's message and said India is beautiful in all its colours "from Kashmir to Kerala, from Gujarat to West Bengal."

It is in this context that the chief ministers of northeastern states protested and slammed Rahul Gandhi for not mentioning the names of the northeastern states.