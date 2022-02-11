'One day at a time': Inside Hina Khan's intense kickboxing session

Hina Khan's gym diaries are dollops of morning motivation for us. The actor loves her diverse workout routine – from yoga to high intensity workouts to kickboxing. The actor recently started taking lessons on kickboxing and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in several kickboxing combats with her fitness trainer.

Hina also keeps sharing her fitness mantra with each and every fitness-related snippet that she shares of the photo-sharing application. Hina often urges her fans to start taking their health seriously, because it is the only wealth we have. A few days back, Hina shared a short video and gave us a glimpse of the stunning view that she gets to witness with her Pilates routine. With the setting sun creating hues in orange and red in the sky, Hina can be seen having a great view from her Pilates ’studio's window, all the while being engrossed in her routine.

Hina, a day back, took us inside her kickboxing session and shared a short glimpse. A rather tired Hina can be seen asking for a break from her fitness trainer, who can be seen motivating her to strive further and work harder. In the next snippet, Hina gave us a proof that she decided to abide by her kickboxing trainer and work out in beast mode. The actor and the trainer can be seen engaging in an intense kickboxing routine. "Still learning. One day at a time," Hina's fitness mantra is for today and every other day.

Instagram story of Hina Khan.(Instagram/@realhinakhan)

Kickboxing helps in burning mega calories of the body faster and improving the coordination of the muscles. It also helps in reducing stress, boosting energy and confidence. Kickboxing, which helps in correcting and improving the posture of the body, also makes for an ideal cross-training workout routine.