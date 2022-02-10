Hina Khan's Pilates session came with a stunning view

Hina Khan loves the gym. The actor, when not working, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her gym working out like a beast. From Pilates to high intensity workouts to yoga, Hina can ace it all anytime and anywhere. The actor also keeps sharing the snippets of her regular gym routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking their health seriously.

Hina also loves to share tips on gym fashion – the actor is spotted wearing stunning athleisure to her gym. From co-ord sets to her tie and dye printed athleisure, Hina's sartorial sense of gym fashion keeps setting the bar higher for us. Coming back to Hina's workout routine – the actor aced a Pilates session on Wednesday with a picturesque view.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan gives us a glimpse of reality – she is 'learning one day at a time'

Hina shared a slew of videos on her Instagram stories where she can be seen performing a Pilates routine with the setting sun in the backdrop creating hues of yellow and orange. In one of the videos, Hina can be seen lying on a Pilates reformer and stretching her legs sideways and working on her lower abdomen muscles, all the while looking at the view from the window. In another video, Hina can be seen sitting with her back to the camera and working on stretching her arm muscles. "Workout with a view," Hina wrote in her video. Take a look at the snippets of her Pilates routine here:

Instagram story of Hina Khan.(Instagram/@realhinakhan)

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. It mainly emphasises on the core muscles and help in developing the same. It also helps in improving the posture of the body. Pilates help in reducing the risk of injuries and creating body awareness. When done on a daily basis, it helps in decreasing stress and boosting energy. It also helps in reducing menstrual pain.