Morning brief: Opposition seeks an earlier date for no-confidence motion debate; and all the latest news

No-confidence motion: Opposition seeks an earlier date for debate

Opposition parties have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday requesting that the schedule of the no-confidence debate be advanced so that they can participate in the discussions on bills. According to a senior leader of an opposition party, the floor leaders of all INDIA parties…read more.

In Bengaluru, cab driver overhears call of woman, dupes her by posing as friend

A 35-year-old cab driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping a homemaker by posing as her friend using her personal details, which she had discussed on the phone while travelling in his cab last year in Bengaluru, police said, adding that the accused defrauded the woman…read more.

Typhoon Khanun causes havoc in Taiwan, markets shut; flights grounded

Northern Taiwan on Thursday shut businesses and schools while airlines cancelled dozens of flights as the slow-moving Typhoon Khanun skirted past the island's northeast amid warnings of floods and high winds. Typhoon Khanun, categorised by Taiwan's weather bureau as…read more.

BCCI official's Iyer, Rahul update for Asia Cup, World Cup explains why Rohit, Kohli didn't play two ODIs vs West Indies

The Indian team management led by head coach Rahul Dravid were in the firing line for not picking regular captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli in the second and third ODI against the West Indies. Why were Rohit and Kohli picked in the ODI squad in the first place if they were…read more.

Shraddha Kapoor turns showstopper in stunning lehenga at India Couture Week

The India Couture Week, since it started this year, has been making headlines and for all the right reasons. The fashion show is gifting a great lineup of designers and exquisite designs this year for fashion lovers. From Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan to Aditya Roy Kapur, the list of…read more.

Arbaaz Khan says Helen never tried to ‘separate' the family: ‘Today, all of them are inseparable’

Actor Arbaaz Khan has opened up about the bond he shared with Helen, who is his father Salim Khan's second wife. The veteran writer was already married to Arbaaz's mother Salma when he decided to get married to Helen. Salim and Salma never ended their marriage and she now shares…read more.

