Morning brief: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 10 in 16 days, 80 paise up today, and all the latest news

Petrol, diesel prices hike: ₹10 increased in 16 days, 80 paise up today

Fuel prices were hiked once again on Wednesday by 80 paise a litre, the 14th price hike in the duration of 15 days. Read more

New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government’s sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. Read more

Imran Khan told me he was planning to remove General Bajwa: Party member's video

Imran Khan's party member and a member of the now-dissolved National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Husain on Tuesday posted a video on social media and claimed that Imran Khan once called him and told that he was planning to remove Pakistan army chief General Bajwa. Watch here

'Even when his father died, he came back 2 days after cremation and scored in IPL': Rishabh Pant's ex-assistant coach

The story of Virat Kohli turning up to play a match-saving knock for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy a day after his father's death is one of the most courageous events ever in Indian cricket. Read more

Shahid Kapoor recalls wife Mira Rajput's reaction after watching Udta Punjab: 'I don’t want to be with you’

Actor Shahid Kapoor spoke about how his wife Mira Rajput reacted after watching Udta Punjab, his 2016 film. Read more

Tiger Shroff's intense day at the gym is packed with somersaults

Tiger Shroff's gym diaries are getting better by the day. The actor believes in doing the impossible and often his snippets from the gym makes his Instagram gasp and appreciate the level of fitness that the actor portrays. Read more

