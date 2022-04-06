Tiger Shroff's intense day at the gym is packed with somersaults

Tiger Shroff's gym diaries are getting better by the day. The actor believes in doing the impossible and often his snippets from the gym makes his Instagram gasp and appreciate the level of fitness that the actor portrays. Tiger swears by high intensity workout routines, gymnastics and kickboxing and his Instagram profile is dedicated to glimpses of his workout diaries. From acing squats with 140kilos of weight on his shoulders to sharing snippets of his kickboxing routine with his fitness trainer, Tiger's gym diaries are sometimes not for the faint-hearted. Tiger recently shared a video of himself acing repeated somersaults at the desert and it made his colleagues form his film industry gasp and exclaim.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff sets fans drooling over his shirtless kettlebell workout

Tiger owns a fitness studio with his sister Krishna Shroff. The actor, on most days, is spotted working out in his fitness routine. A day back, Tiger shared a short video of himself from his fitness studio and it is making us look too bad. In the video, Tiger can be seen jumping at the height of around 13 feet and touching a pipe situated near to the roof. In the later part of the video, Tiger can be seen performing somersaults repeatedly with his fitness partners in the backdrop doing the same. Dressed in a black pair of gym trousers, Tiger can be seen engrossed in his fitness routine. With the video, Tiger also shared his fitness state of mind on his caption - "I think I got my fat ass pretty high up there today…that pipe is around 13 feet maybe. Getting my old strength back, yayy." Take a look at his video here:

Somersaults come with multiple health benefits. It helps in developing the body and improving the discipline. It also helps in the cognitive skill development of the body and building discipline.