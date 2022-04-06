Shahid Kapoor recalls wife Mira Rajput's reaction after watching Udta Punjab: 'I don’t want to be with you’

Actor Shahid Kapoor spoke about how his wife Mira Rajput reacted after watching Udta Punjab, his 2016 film. In a new interview, Shahid said that after Mira Rajput had seen the first half of the film, she asked him if he was like his character, a drug-addled rockstar. She also told him that she didn't want to be with him. Shahid revealed that he had to make her understand that it was just his character in the film and had nothing to do with him in real life. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor feared he wouldn't become an actor despite being Pankaj Kapur's son: 'People didn't know I was his son')

Udta Punjab is a crime film, written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, co-written by Sudip Sharma. The film features Shahid, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, Shahid played Tejinder 'Tommy' Singh, a rockstar with a severe drug addiction.

In an interview with News18, Shahid responded to a question on if he was intense and angry in real life. He replied, “Personally not angry at all. A very funny thing, when I and Mira just got married, I took her to see Udta Punjab before it released, and we saw it in the editing room. I was going, so I was like, ‘You want to come?’ and she was like, ‘Yes, okay I’ll come’.”

He continued, "When we started seeing the film, she was sitting right next to me, we were on a sofa. At interval time, when I turned towards her she was literally five feet away. And I was like, ‘What happened?’ We had just married. Aur arranged marriage thi (It was an arranged marriage), we didn’t know each other that well. She looked at me, and her first question was, ‘Are you this guy? Are you like him? I don’t want to be with you’. I said, ‘No, no, that’s Tommy Singh. That has nothing to with me’.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. They are parents to two children–daughter Misha and son Zain. While they welcomed Misha in 2016, Zain was born in 2018.

Earlier, speaking about their first meeting Shahid told Vogue India that he was worried if their conversation would last over 15 minutes. However, they ended up speaking for seven hours. "The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around... Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON