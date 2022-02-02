Morning brief: PM Modi to deliver ‘Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha’ address to BJP workers today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi's ‘Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha’ address to BJP workers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country. He virtual interaction will take place at 11am. Read more

Students of medical college in Uttar Pradesh seek President's nod for euthanasia

As many as 12 students of Saharanpur's Glocal Medical College have accused the college administration of keeping them in the dark about the cancellation of its NOC. Read more

‘Australians celebrated Rohit Sharma’s wicket casually. As if their work was done’: Shubman Gill opens up on Gabba epic

With India losing Rohit Sharma cheaply on the fourth day, the Australians, as Gill explained, felt it was only a matter of time they would wrap up the Indian innings. Read more

Reacher review: It's Alan Ritchson-1, Tom Cruise-0 in this splendid Jack Reacher adaptation

Alan Ritchson-starrer Amazon Prime series is a more faithful remake of Lee Child's Jack Reacher books than the Tom Cruise films could ever hope to be. Read more

Loved Kareena Kapoor's short black dress in pic with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur? It costs ₹44k

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended her best friend Amrita Arora's birthday party with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur Ali Khan. Read more