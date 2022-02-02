Budget 2022: PM Modi's ‘Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha’ address to BJP workers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country. He virtual interaction will take place at 11am. It comes a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament built primarily around a huge increase in capital expenditure to revive growth, measures to encourage domestic manufacturing and exports, including a new SEZ policy, and a transition to a less carbon-intensive economy.

The Prime Minister had hailed the Budget as “people friendly and progressive”. He said that it not only focuses on the poor, but at the same time, lays equal emphasis on modern internet connectivity.

In his interaction centred around Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha (self-reliant economy) today, PM Modi is expected to highlight the vision with which the Budget has been presented this year.

“I will be talking about today’s people friendly and progressive Budget at a programme tomorrow, 2nd February at 11 AM. Do join the programme,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The BJP has asked its Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the Ambedkar Centre on Janpath Road in Delhi on Wednesday where the address will be telecast on a big screen.

Since the Rajya Sabha will be in session during that time, only Lok Sabha MPs have been asked to be present at Ambedkar Centre.

Apart from this, giant screens have been set up at multiple places across the country for the Prime Minister's address to be heard by the party workers.

Praising the Budget, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday that it is full of new possibilities of more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs.

The Prime Minister also said that the reaction from the common people has given the ruling BJP a renewed resolve to serve them.

The Budget was presented days before the assembly elections begin in five states, including the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. Still, it did not have any populist measures.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Budget and termed it a “zero-sum” one. He added it that has nothing for the salaried, middle class and the poor.

Finance minister Sitharaman said it wasn’t true. “What is our understanding of middle class? Whether a farmer’s family doesn’t have members belonging to middle class? People having MSMEs, aren’t they middle class? Those who are beneficiaries of affordable houses, aren’t they middle class?” she said at a post-Budget press conference on Tuesday.

The stock markets endorsed the Budget, and closed 848.4 points (or 1.46%) up.