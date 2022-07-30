Morning brief: PM Modi to launch green energy projects of NTPC today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM to launch revamped distribution sector scheme, green energy projects of NTPC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth over ₹5,200 crore today. He will also launch power sector's revamped distribution sector scheme and inaugurate floating solar projects in Telangana and Kerala via video conferencing. Read more…

Adhir Ranjan's charge on Smriti Irani: 'Yelled President Murmu's name without…'

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday appealed to Speaker Om Birla to expunge the remarks made by Union minister Smriti Irani in the House, alleging that the manner in which the BJP MP took the name of President Droupadi Murmu amounted to degrading the status of the president's office. Read more…

Srihari Nataraj books final berth in Men's 100m backstroke at Commonwealth Games 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the final of Men's 100m backstroke on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games on Friday, as he finished fourth in semi-final 2 (and 7th overall). Nataraj clocked 54:55 seconds in the semi-final race to secure a berth in the medal event, that takes place on July 31 at 1:35 AM IST. 17-year-old Pieter Coetze of South Africa was the fastest across both semi-finals, clocking 53.67s. Read more…

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone as they hold hands and walk the ramp in stunning looks at Mijwan 2022. See pics

Deepika Padukone looked regal as she walked the ramp with Ranveer Singh at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai on Friday. From holding hands to Ranveer giving Deepika a kiss as they turned showstoppers at the star-studded event, the couple’s PDA was one of the highlights of Mijwan 2022. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mijwan 2022: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh sends Internet into meltdown

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked like the ultimate power couple at the ramp of Mijwan 2022. The fashion show returned to its first edition in three years, owing to the covid-19 pandemic scare. Deepika and Ranveer keeps slaying couple goals with their snippets on their Instagram profiles. Read more…