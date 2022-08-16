Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morning brief: President, PM pay rich tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary and all the latest news

Updated on Aug 16, 2022 09:12 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.(PTI photo)
ByHT News Desk

President, PM pay rich tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers on Tuesday paid rich respects to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary in Delhi. Read More

Chinese vessel has reached Sri Lanka amid concerns in India: Report

A Chinese research vessel - widely believed to be a spy ship - reached Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port on Tuesday morning, reports said, amid concerns in India. Read More

'Can finally exhale': Padma Lakshmi, Salman Rusdhie's ex wife, on recovery

Details and reactions are unraveling everyday after the attack on author Salman Rushdie last week in New York, United States, left the world in shock and horror. Read More

FIFA suspends All India Football Federation due to third party influence

FIFA on Monday announced the suspension of All India Football Federation (AIFF) citing "undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes." Read More

Hrithik Roshan sings new song on Independence Day 2022, Saba Azad reacts; ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls it amazing. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan sang a new song, Hindustan Meri Jaan, and shared it with his fans on Independence Day 2022. Read More

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday twin in black traditional looks, spread romantic vibes for Liger promotions. All pics

The promotions of their upcoming film Liger is on in full swing, and they are leaving no stone unturned to make the events a roaring success with their chemistry and stunning sartorial choices. Read More

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

