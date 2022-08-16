'Can finally exhale': Padma Lakshmi, Salman Rusdhie's ex wife, on recovery

Details and reactions are unraveling everyday after the attack on author Salman Rushdie last week in New York, United States, left the world in shock and horror. Rusdhie, 75, suffered grave stab wounds after he was attacked at a literary event in New York on Friday.

Amid a deluge of responses, Padma Lakshmi, Rusdhie’s former partner, said she was “worried and wordless” with the news but she could “finally exhale” as the updates on his recovery emerged. “Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing. (sic),” she wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Indian-American author, TV host and model, Padma Lakshmi, was married to Rushdie between 2004 and 2007. Laksmi is also the host of popular show ‘Top Chef’. Rusdhie was taken off ventilator over the weekend amid wide concerns over his condition.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Fatwa by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the former Supreme Leader of Iran, came back to public memory following the assault on Rushdie.

The accused in the stabbing - Hadi Matar - is 24 years old hails from New Jersey; he has pleaded not guilty.

While anger has been expressed in the past over Rushdie’s book - the Satanic Verses - which forced him into hiding after the so-called death sentence, questions have been often asked if those - who said they were resentful over the content - even read the book.

On Monday, Iran “categorically “ denied “any link with the attack”. “No one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran", said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani in Tehran's first official reaction to Friday's stabbing. "(Regarding) the attack on Salman Rushdie, we do not consider anyone other than himself and his supporters worthy of ...reproach and condemnation," Kanaani told a news briefing.

(With inputs from Reuters)

