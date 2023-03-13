Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morning brief: Probe on after Akhilesh Yadav shares video of IPS officer demanding 20 lakh bribe; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.



Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Akhilesh Yadav shares video of IPS officer demanding 20 lakh bribe; probe on

A probe has been ordered after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted an old video of an IPS officer demanding money from a businessman on Sunday and attacked the Yogi Adityanath government…read more.

‘Misguiding people’: Rajasthan CM slams BJP over Pulwama martyrs' widows protest

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the protest by Pulwama martyrs' widows, alleging that the saffron party is “misguiding people” and “maligning…read more.

'…for this mess': Joe Biden reacts as Signature Bank closed after Silicon Valley Bank failure

US President Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to hold “fully accountable” the people responsible for the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and a second financial institution, Signature Bank. He, however, sought to…read more.

'Want him to push his limit as all-rounder': Watson calls for Hardik's Test return; makes big Rahul remark post Gill ton

Hardik Pandya did make an impactful return to cricket last summer after a long gap owing to his continued struggle with a back injury, before he even went on to feature in the T20 World Cup last year as an…read more.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur set the ramp on fire as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp last night at the Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), grand finale. The rumoured couple closed the show for…read more.

Topics
akhilesh yadav india news oscars lakme fashion week
