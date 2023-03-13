Home / India News / ‘Misguiding people’: Rajasthan CM slams BJP over Pulwama martyrs' widows protest

ByManjiri Chitre
Mar 13, 2023 07:54 AM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the protest by Pulwama martyrs' widows, alleging that the saffron party is “misguiding people” and “maligning the image of Rajasthan”.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)
The three widows of soldiers Rohitash Lamba, Hemraj Meena, and Jeetram Gurjar have been sitting on a dharna led by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena since February 28 - demanding a change in rules so that their relatives can get government jobs on compassionate grounds.

“Why are they asking for jobs after four years? The incident happened in 2019 but there was no demand then and now suddenly after four years the issue is raised. They (BJP leaders) are misguiding the people and maligning the image of Rajasthan,” Gehlot said, reported news agency PTI.

He added, “If they (BJP leaders) continue to act in such a manner, then people will give them a befitting reply. We are giving a good package to martyrs' families. How can they ask for jobs for someone else other than the children.”

Defending the benefits reserved for the martyrs' families, the CM said, “the kind of package given by the Rajasthan government to the war widows, be it of the Pulwama, Balakot, or Kargil, doesn't exist anywhere in the country.”

Gehlot said that under the package, “the martyrs' families are allotted land and housing, schools are named after martyrs, and jobs are kept reserved for their children.”

Last week, the three women alleged that the police assaulted them while they went to meet CM Gehlot on March 6. Reportedly, they also sought permission from Governor Kalraj Mishra to end their own lives.

(With inputs from PTI)

