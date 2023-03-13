'…for this mess': Joe Biden reacts as Signature Bank closed after Silicon Valley Bank failure

US President Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to hold “fully accountable” the people responsible for the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and a second financial institution, Signature Bank. He, however, sought to reassure Americans that their deposits are safe.

“I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again,” Biden said in a statement.

"The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them," the president added.

Biden said he planned to speak about the US banking system on Monday morning, to reassure Americans after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

"I will deliver remarks on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery," he said Sunday night in a statement that also included Biden's promise of "holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable."

