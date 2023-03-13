Home / World News / '…for this mess': Joe Biden reacts as Signature Bank closed after Silicon Valley Bank failure

'…for this mess': Joe Biden reacts as Signature Bank closed after Silicon Valley Bank failure

world news
Published on Mar 13, 2023 07:14 AM IST

Joe Biden said he planned to speak about the US banking system on Monday morning, to reassure Americans after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

President Joe Biden speaks about his 2024 proposed budget at the Finishing Trades Institute, Thursday, in Philadelphia. (AP)
President Joe Biden speaks about his 2024 proposed budget at the Finishing Trades Institute, Thursday, in Philadelphia. (AP)
ByAniruddha Dhar

US President Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to hold “fully accountable” the people responsible for the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and a second financial institution, Signature Bank. He, however, sought to reassure Americans that their deposits are safe.

“I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again,” Biden said in a statement.

"The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them," the president added.

Biden said he planned to speak about the US banking system on Monday morning, to reassure Americans after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

"I will deliver remarks on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery," he said Sunday night in a statement that also included Biden's promise of "holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
joe biden silicon valley
joe biden silicon valley
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out