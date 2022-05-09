Morning brief: Rain, strong winds likely in 3 states as 'Asani' intensifies, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As Cyclone Asani intensifies, rain, strong winds likely in 3 states

Severe cyclonic storm Asani over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Tuesday evening at many places over districts of coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri. Read more…

Indian Army saves 2 J&K youngsters from drowning by rappelling across Chenab

The Indian Army rescued two youngsters stuck in the Chenab river in Jammu & Kashmir. A defence personnel rappelled across the Chenab river and brought the youngsters to safety. The clip was shared by the Northern Command. Read more…

'I don't see much wrong with Virat's batting; should keep playing': Ex-India captain shares piece of advice for Kohli

Virat Kohli on Sunday recorded his third golden duck of the ongoing IPL season to continue his torrid period with the willow. Pundits including former India coach Ravi Shastri believe Kohli is "overcooked" due to relentless cricket and should take a break. But the ex-BCCI chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar feels the Indian would find his lost mojo only by spending time at the crease. Read more…

Amjad Khan signed Sholay on same day son Shadaab was born but didn't have money to discharge wife from hospital

Late actor Amjad Khan's son and actor Shadaab Khan responded to a question on whether he can be called his father's lucky mascot. Shadaab was born on the same day as Amjad signed Sholay. In a new interview, Shadaab revealed that Amjad didn't have money on him for the discharge of his mother Shaila Khan from the hospital. He added that film producer Chetan Anand helped him with ₹400. Read more…

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash steal the show at Lock Upp bash in head-turning looks

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash attended the success bash of the recently wrapped-up reality television series Lock Upp in Mumbai last night. The event saw many stars in attendance, including the show's host Kangana Ranaut, winner Munawar Faruqui, Ekta Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Saisha Shinde, and more stars. See pics and videos