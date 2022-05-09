Home / India News / As Cyclone Asani intensifies, rain, strong winds likely in 3 states
india news

As Cyclone Asani intensifies, rain, strong winds likely in 3 states

  • Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9-10 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12, as per the weather department.
Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means 'wrath' in Sinhalese.
Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means 'wrath' in Sinhalese.
Published on May 09, 2022 08:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Severe cyclonic storm Asani over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Asani intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 5pm IST on Sunday over Southeast Bay of Bengal, about 610km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).

IMD officials have said that Asani, which means ‘wrath’ in Sinhala, one of the official languages of Sri Lanka, would not make landfall on the Andhra-Odisha coast and is likely to miss the coast by 100 km. The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Tuesday evening at many places over districts of coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri.

The severe cyclonic storm will bring light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh from May 10 evening. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on Wednesday, May 11.

On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Northeast India during next 5 days. Isolated heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 10th-12th and over Assam-Meghalaya & Mizoram-Tripura during 09th-12th May," IMD said in a rainfall warning," IMD said in its rainfall warning for Northeast India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
cyclone asani rainfall odisha andhra pradesh heatwave + 3 more
cyclone asani rainfall odisha andhra pradesh heatwave + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out