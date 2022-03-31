Morning brief: Rajya Sabha polls today with focus on 5 states, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajya Sabha polls today; focus on 5 states as Punjab AAP picks elected unopposed

With five AAP nominees from Punjab elected unopposed last week, focus is now on five states - Assam, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura - where the Rajya Sabha elections for eight seats will held on Thursday. While two candidates are to be elected from Assam, three will be picked from Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura will elect one member of parliament each. Read more…

UK foreign secretary to highlight reducing strategic dependency on Russia during India visit

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss is visiting India on Thursday as part of Britain’s “wider diplomatic push on Ukraine” ahead of NATO and G7 meetings next week to tackle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more…

'He's as close as it gets to Dhoni when it comes to being ice cool': Faf's massive praise for RCB senior after KKR win

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held their nerves to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 3 wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While Sherfane Rutherford (28) and Shahbaz Ahmed (27) took RCB closer to victory, it was wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik (14* off 7 deliveries) who provided the finishing touches alongside Harshal Patel (10* off 6 deliveries). Read more…

Jackky Bhagnani sweats hard at gym with Attack Challenge, wishes all the best to Rakul Preet Singh: See actor's reaction

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, who co-star in the upcoming film Attack with John Abraham, recently kickstarted the promotions of their film before its release on April 1. The stars did so in a unique and fun way by introducing the Attack Challenge, where they nominated other stars to hit the gym and record a video of them exercising. Read more…

Sharmaji Namkeen movie review: Rishi Kapoor’s swan song is a slice of life with bittersweet flavours

It is for the first time in the history of Indian cinema that two actors — Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal — have played one character in a film. But what makes Sharmaji Namkeen even more special is that this is the last time we get to see late Rishi Kapoor onscreen. Thankfully, the film serves a perfect tribute to his tough yet jovial persona. Read more…