Jackky Bhagnani sweats hard at gym with Attack Challenge, wishes all the best to Rakul Preet Singh: See actor's reaction

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, who co-star in the upcoming film Attack with John Abraham, recently kickstarted the promotions of their film before its release on April 1. The stars did so in a unique and fun way by introducing the Attack Challenge, where they nominated other stars to hit the gym and record a video of them exercising. As part of the fun promotional stint, Rakul Preet nominated Tiger Shroff, who then nominated her actor-producer boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. Video of Jackky hitting the gym is now garnering much attention online and even got a thumbs up from Rakul herself.

On Wednesday, Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to post a video of himself sweating it out at the gym. The video showed him doing various strength and core training exercises with dedication. The star further tagged Bhumi Pednekar after completing the challenge.

"#mainnaituttna #attackchallenge #attack Challenge accepted brother Tiger Shroff! All the best my [heart emoji] Rakul Preet and to whole team Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Lakshya Raj Anand! Can't wait to see the film. I further challenge Bhumi Pednekar," the star captioned the post.

Watch it here:

The video shows Jackky practising back-strengthening exercises, plank clap jumps, lunges, plank shoulder taps, and more workouts. He kept the routine fuss-free, dressed in a black printed sweatshirt, matching track pants, training shoes, and an orange-coloured beanie cap.

After Jackky shared the post on Instagram, it garnered several praises and likes from his followers. His girlfriend, Rakul Preet Singh, took to the comments section to drop her reaction. She wrote, "Wohoooooo fitness anywhere everywhere! #attackchallenge."

Earlier, Rakul and Jacqueline had shared a video of themselves working hard at the gym as part of the Attack challenge. While Rakul did weight and core training, Jacqueline practised cardio exercises in her video. Scroll ahead to see the posts.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack will release on April 1.